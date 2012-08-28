FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clijsters wobbles a bit at the start but cruises
August 28, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Clijsters wobbles a bit at the start but cruises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kim Clijsters of Belgium keeps her eyes on the ball as she returns a volley to Victoria Duval of the U.S. during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kim Clijsters overwhelmed American teenager Victoria Duval 6-3 6-1 on Monday in a powerful start to the final tournament of her career at the U.S. Open.

The three-times champion at Flushing Meadows wobbled a bit in the opening set against the 16-year-old wildcard but prevailed in 51 minutes.

Duval was the youngest player in the women’s draw and won three straight games at one point in the first set against the former world number one.

Clijsters, 29, will retire after the U.S. Open to concentrate on family life.

Reporting By Will Swanton; editing by Steve Ginsburg

