FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested for courtside betting at Australian Open
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 15, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Man arrested for courtside betting at Australian Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A man has been arrested and charged at the Australian Open for “courtsiding”, a form of gambling that involves placing bets on point outcomes during a match from the side of the court, police said on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old Briton was observed by police during a game on Tuesday afternoon and arrested at Melbourne Park around 5:30 p.m. local time (0630 GMT), a statement posted on the Victoria state police website (vicpolicenews.com.au) on Wednesday said.

“He was charged with one count of engaging in conduct that would corrupt a betting outcome,” the statement said, and bailed to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

“We will be monitoring matches for the remainder of the tournament, so if you’re thinking of engaging in this kind of behavior, think again,” deputy commissioner Graham Ashton said.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.