FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Faster courts will ruin Melbourne spectacle: Toni Nadal
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 13, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Faster courts will ruin Melbourne spectacle: Toni Nadal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during a practice session at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

MADRID (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal’s uncle and coach Toni joined the world number one on Monday in criticizing Melbourne Park’s faster hardcourts which, he felt, will ruin the spectacle for the Australian Open fans.

The speed of the blue Plexicushion courts has polarized opinions with Roger Federer and Australian Lleyton Hewitt welcoming it while Nadal questioned the logic behind the change.

“The spectators want a bit of rallying, a bit of tactics. People don’t go to Barcelona’s stadium to watch Lionel Messi taking penalties,” Toni Nadal was quoted as saying in Spanish sports daily As.

”This year everything is a bit quicker, that’s my feeling and also Rafa‘s.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the courts or the balls, which I think have been changed, but I don’t think it’s good for the spectacle,” he added.

Nadal, who won his sole Australian Open crown in 2009, plays his first-round match against local hopeful Bernard Tomic on Tuesday.

“Rafael is coming into this tournament in Melbourne at a good level after winning the title in Doha,” Toni said.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakarborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.