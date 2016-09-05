5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves to Dominic Thiem of Austria on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria hits to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina hits to Dominic Thiem of Austria on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria (r) retires from injury while playing Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves to Dominic Thiem of Austria on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria retires from injury while playing Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria hits to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria hits to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits to Dominic Thiem of Austria on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Juan Martin del Potro's summer renaissance continued on Monday as the unseeded Argentine advanced into the U.S. Open quarter-finals when Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem quit their match with an injury.

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open winner, whose career has been interrupted by a string of wrist surgeries and needed a wild card to get into the year's last grand slam, has made the most of his opportunity by reaching the last eight without dropping a set.

The towering Argentine's path was made a little easier when Thiem retired with an apparent knee injury trailing 6-3 3-2.

Del Potro will now await the winner between third seed Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Ukraine's Illya Marchenko.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)