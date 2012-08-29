Ruthless Djokovic crushes Lorenzi

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Paolo Lorenzi of Italy during their match at the US Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic delivered a typically ruthless 6-1 6-0 6-1 win over Paolo Lorenzi in the U.S. Open first round on Tuesday.

The defending champion wasted little time against the outgunned Italian, taking just 73 minutes to wrap up the win, and said that while it was important to approach each match with the same professional attitude he also wanted to enjoy his time at Flushing Meadows.

The Serbian second seed, who also lost just two games to Lorenzi in the opening round of the Australian Open this year, said he reveled in the electric atmosphere of night matches in New York.

The Serb has danced on court in the past, worn a cap from the New York Fire Department and generally tried his hardest to get the raucous crowd on side.

Djokovic described Arthur Ashe Stadium as the most exciting tennis arena in the world and said he felt obligated to entertain as well as win.

”Yes we need to be professional, committed, focused on what we do,“ he said. ”Our profession brings us a lot of success. A lot of pressure, important moments, a lot of challenges, but also a lot of joy.

“I always try to take everything from a bright, positive side. It’s very important to embrace whatever life brings you. I‘m fortunate because I have a great team of people around me. That’s where there’s a great source of positive energy for me. We try to joke around all the time. That’s us.”

Djokovic’s reputation as a joker has not always found favor among his fellow professionals, particularly his imitations of their on-court quirks.

Rafa Nadal was less than pleased with Djokovic’s depiction of his habit of picking at his shorts in 2007 but Djokovic said his intentions had been misunderstood.

”I don’t regret anything,“ Djokovic said. ”I’ve done things in life that might be considered mistakes, depending from what angle you’re analyzing the actions of certain individuals.

“But deep in my heart I never had any intention of hurting or insulting anybody in my life, ever. That’s the most important thing. The only purpose of my imitations and joking, if you want to call it that, is to have fun and bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Djokovic’s romp against Lorenzi added weight to recent discussions about the possibility of best-of-three matches for early round matches in grand slam tournaments. Five first-round winners have recovered from a two-set deficit this year.

However, Djokovic preferred to concentrate on his own performance rather than the struggles of his opponent.

”I’ll take the performance that I had,“ Djokovic said. ”It’s hard to say anything from Lorenzi’s perspective. I try to analyze my game, and my game was great from start to end.

“I just focused on winning that match as fast as possible, the best way possible.”