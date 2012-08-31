FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impressive Djokovic rolls into U.S. Open third round
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 31, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Impressive Djokovic rolls into U.S. Open third round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic marched into the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory over world number 112 Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The Serb was a class above the 28-year-old Brazilian as he stormed to victory in one hour, 39 minutes.

Second seed Djokovic dropped just two games in his opening-round win and Dutra Silva managed only three more as the Serb ripped his game apart.

Djokovic made just 14 unforced errors as he cruised through to a meeting with France’s Julien Benneteau or American wildcard Dennis Novikov.

Editing by Steve Ginsburg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.