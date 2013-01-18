FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Djokovic made to work to reach fourth round
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 18, 2013 / 6:28 AM / in 5 years

Djokovic made to work to reach fourth round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) shakes hands with Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic was forced to scrap for every point but advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-3 7-5 victory over Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic on Friday.

The 34-year-old Stepanek, ranked 34th in the world, did little wrong in an entertaining clash of inspired shotmaking and ball-chasing, but the Serb’s court craft, service return and retrieval skills were simply too good in the end.

The top seep is seeking to become the first man to win three successive Australian Open titles since the tennis went professional in 1969.

Djokovic will now meet either big-serving American Sam Querrey or Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka in the fourth round.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.