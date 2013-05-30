FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djokovic destroys Pella to march on at French Open
May 30, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Djokovic destroys Pella to march on at French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Guido Pella of Argentina during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2013. Djokovic beat Pella 6-2 6-0 6-2. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic’s French Open credentials were given the lightest of examinations in a 6-2 6-0 6-2 second-round win over Argentina‘a Guido Pella on Thursday.

The world number one had the stronger weapons and pushed his opponent on to the back foot with his superior courtcraft in a match that lasted just one hour and 26 minutes after being delayed by rain and then halted again when the downpours returned.

After the players traded blows at the start of the match, Djokovic won 11 games in a row, taking the first and second sets.

The crowd rose in unison to applaud the 101st-ranked Pella when he won a game in the second game of the third set but it was a short-lived reprieve as the Serb closed the match out.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez

