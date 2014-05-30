FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Djokovic drops set but advances into fourth round in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - World No.2 Novak Djokovic overcame a minor scare to beat Croatian 25th seed Marin Cilic 6-3 6-2 6-7(2) 6-4 and advance into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.

Djokovic, chasing the only grand slam title to elude him, was in complete control until the end of the third set, when the big-serving Cilic forced him to a tiebreak, which the six-times grand slam champion lost 7-2.

Normal service resumed afterwards and Djokovic, although not playing his best tennis, finished it off on Cilic’s serve when the Croatian double faulted.

He will next face either Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 13th seed, or Polish 22nd seed Jerzy Janowicz.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

