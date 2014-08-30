FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dojokvic eases past Querrey into fourth round
August 30, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Dojokvic eases past Querrey into fourth round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits balls into the crowd after defeating Sam Querrey of the U.S. at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic squashed another American hope, pounding Sam Querrey 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the eighth straight year.

Djokovic, a finalist the last four years, winning it all in 2011, improved his record to perfect 8-0 when facing American opponents at Flushing Meadows.

Querrey’s exit leaves John Isner as the last American man standing. He plays Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber later on Saturday.

The winner of that match will take on Djokovic in the fourth round.

Reporting by Steve Keating. Editing by Gene Cherry

