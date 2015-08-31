Ones wild for Djokovic as he races to first round win

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Joao Souza of Brazil on day one of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top-seeded world number one Novak Djokovic raced into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 demolition of Joao Souza of Brazil to close Monday’s first day session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic had to wait in the wings for Venus Williams to complete a two-hour, 40-minute win at Ashe, but once the Serb hit the court he played as if he had a taxi meter running outside the National Tennis Center.

Ones were wild for Djokovic, who won each set 6-1 in a one hour 11 minute romp to victory for the reigning Australian and Wimbledon champion.

“There’s something I love about number one, for sure,” Djokovic told the crowd in an oncourt interview.

Djokovic will next meet either Canadian Vasek Pospisil or Andreas Haider-Maurer of Austria.