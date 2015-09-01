FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ones wild for Djokovic in speedy first-round win
September 1, 2015 / 12:13 AM / 2 years ago

Ones wild for Djokovic in speedy first-round win

Larry Fine

2 Min Read

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Joao Souza of Brazil on day one of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top-seeded world number one Novak Djokovic raced into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 demolition of Joao Souza of Brazil to close Monday’s first day session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic had to wait in the wings for Venus Williams to complete a two-hour, 40-minute win at Ashe, but once the Serb hit the court he played as if he had a taxi meter running outside the National Tennis Center.

Ones were wild for Djokovic, who won each set 6-1 in a one hour 11 minute romp to victory for the reigning Australian and Wimbledon champion.

“There’s something I love about number one, for sure,” Djokovic told the crowd in an oncourt interview.

Djokovic, who said he is playing with newfound serenity since becoming a father last October, was pleased to have produced such an emphatic opening win.

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after beating Joao Souza of Brazil 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 on day one of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

”I lost three games the entire match against a player I never played against before,“ he said. ”It can always be tricky because you’re approaching the match without really knowing how he’s going to react.

“I couldn’t ask for a better opening of this year’s U.S. Open. Hopefully I can continue in that rhythm.”

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Joao Souza of Brazil serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day one of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Despite going 56-5 this year, Djokovic said a victory like Monday’s can give the nine-times grand slam singles winner a boost.

”With a dominant win like the one today, it adds to your confidence, your self-belief,“ he said. ”It’s also making a statement for everybody that is out there watching. We are all seeing how each other progresses.

“It’s important you’re out on the court with the right intensity and you’re sending a good message, and I’ve done so.”

Djokovic will next meet either Canadian Vasek Pospisil or Andreas Haider-Maurer of Austria.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

