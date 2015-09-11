FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djokovic routs Cilic to reach U.S. Open final
September 11, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

Djokovic routs Cilic to reach U.S. Open final

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns volley to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic crushed defending U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-0 6-1 6-2 on Friday to secure passage to his fourth consecutive grand slam final.

Djokovic, playing on the same court where women’s world number one Serena Williams and Romanian second seed Simona Halep crashed out of the tournament earlier, needed just 85 minutes to bring Cilic’s title defense to an end.

With the rout, Djokovic ran his record to 14-0 against the ninth-seeded Croat and moved one win away from adding to his 2015 grand slam triumphs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The Serbian world number one will next play the winner of an all-Swiss showdown between five-times U.S. Open winner Roger Federer and French Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

Editing by Frank Pingue

