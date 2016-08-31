Argentine Del Potro gets wildcard for Shanghai Masters
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro has been handed a wildcard entry into the Shanghai Masters following his battling silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
NEW YORK World number one Novak Djokovic received a free pass into the third round of the U.S. Open when Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic withdrew from their match on Wednesday due to a left forearm injury.
The walkover provided the top-seeded defending champion with an extended break to improve his niggling left wrist injury before his next match against either Guido Pella of Argentina or Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.
The 23-year-old Vesely, ranked 49th, beat Djokovic in the second round at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo event in April in their only meeting, making him one of two top 100 players with more wins than losses against the Serbian.
World number 23 Ivo Karlovic is 2-1 head-to-head against Djokovic.
(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it will spend 10.5 million reais (2.48 million pounds) to buy marketing rights to the financially troubled Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games.
ZURICH Switzerland's highest court declined on Wednesday to issue a preliminary injunction that would have let Russian Paralympic athletes compete at the Rio Games next month, saying instead it will rule later on the team's ban due to state-sponsored doping.