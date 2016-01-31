FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The numbers behind Djokovic's domination
#Sports News
January 31, 2016 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

The numbers behind Djokovic's domination

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Novak Djokovic claimed his sixth Australian Open title on Sunday as the 28-year-old continues to dominate men’s tennis.

Here are some of the key statistics for the all-conquering Serb.

- Djokovic (2008, 2011-13, 2015-16) has now won six Australian Opens, matching the record of Roy Emerson (1961, 1963-67).

- Djokovic now owns 46 hardcourt titles, level with American Andre Agassi and only behind Roger Federer (60).

- He has 11 grand slam titles, drawing level on the all-time list with Australian Rod laver and Swede Bjorn Borg. Ahead of him are Emerson (12), Pete Sampras and Rafael Nadal (14) and Roger Federer (17).

- Djokovic has won seven consecutive tournaments.

- Since losing to Federer at last year’s Cincinnati final in August, Djokovic has won 38 of his next 39 matches.

- He has beaten world number two Murray 11 times from 12 clashes since losing to him in the 2013 Wimbledon final.

- Djokovic is on a 21-match winning streak in grand slams. He has not lost a grand slam match since he was defeated by Stan Wawrinka in the 2015 Roland Garros final.

- He has held the ATP number one ranking since July, 2014.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
