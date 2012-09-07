FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bryan brothers win U.S. Open doubles title
#Sports News
September 7, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

Bryan brothers win U.S. Open doubles title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan won the U.S. Open men’s doubles title on Friday to capture a record-setting 12th grand slam doubles championship.

The duo beat India’s Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-4 to capture their fourth U.S. Open title.

The second-seeded Bryans had entered the U.S. Open tied with Australia’s Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde for 11 grand slam doubles titles.

“We looked up to the Woodies, and to steal all their records is unbelievable, because we idolize those guys,” said Mike Bryan. “They’re one of the reasons we play doubles. Just to be mentioned with those guys is pretty special.”

Reporting by Julin Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue

