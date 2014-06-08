FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hsieh and Peng lift Paris doubles crown
June 8, 2014

Hsieh and Peng lift Paris doubles crown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Peng Shuai of China (R) and Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan kiss the trophy during the ceremony after winning their women's doubles final match against Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Hsieh Su-Wei and Peng Shuai beat Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci 6-4 6-1 at the French Open on Sunday to take their second grand slam title in the clash between the top seeded women.

Hsieh, of Taiwan, and China’s Peng, both 28 and born four days apart, extended their win-loss record to 12-0 in doubles finals with their victory on the Paris clay, building on the Wimbledon title they lifted last year.

The Italian pairing, seeded second, had won four of the last eight grand slams, including the 2012 Roland Garros crown and this year’s Australian Open.

“Don’t be sad... you guys will win much more than us, so let us win this one,” Peng said to her opponents at the trophy presentation on court. “It is the dream to win.”

Reporting by Alison Williams; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
