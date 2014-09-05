Mirza and Soares win U.S. Open mixed doubles title

Bruno Soares of Brazil and Sania Mirza of India kiss their trophy after defeating Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Abigail Spears of the U.S. in the mixed doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sania Mirza of India and Brazilian Bruno Soares won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Friday, extended to a sixth championship point by American Abigail Spears and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico.

Top-seeded Mirza and Soares won 6-1 2-6 11-9, sealing the match tiebreak when Spears sent a backhand volley long at a sun-drenched Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Mirza, who partnered compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi to mixed titles at the 2012 French and 2009 Australian Open, jumped for joy on the final point and was lifted in a hug by Soares, who claimed his second U.S. title after a 2012 win with Russian Ekaterina Makarova in 2012.

The winners, who shared $150,000, reached their first championship point at 9-4 but the runners-up won the next five points to extend the final.