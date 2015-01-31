FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian duo clinch Australian Open doubles title
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 31, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Italian duo clinch Australian Open doubles title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini of Italy kiss their trophy after defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France in their men's doubles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini became the first all Italian pair to win a grand slam men’s doubles title in almost 60 years when they beat Frenchmen Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-4 6-4 at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Nicola Pietrangeli and Orlando Sirola were the last all-Italian pair to win a grand slam men’s doubles title at Roland Garros in 1959.

There was controversy in the first game of the second when the ball touched Mahut’s racquet three times in winning the point to take a 40-30 lead and while the Italians argued with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, he did not reverse his decision.

The Italians broke Mahut in the ninth game of the second set and Bolelli served out, sparking an exuberant celebration on Rod Laver Arena.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.