Hingis wins Australian Open mixed doubles title with Paes
February 1, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Hingis wins Australian Open mixed doubles title with Paes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Martina Hingis (top) of Switzerland hugs Leander Paes of India as they celebrate defeating Kristina Mladenovic of France and Daniel Nestor of Canada to win their mixed doubles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Five times grand slam singles winner Martina Hingis won her second Australian Open mixed doubles title on Sunday as she teamed with India’s Leander Paes to beat last year’s winners France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Canada’s Daniel Nestor 6-4 6-3.

Hingis, a three-time winner of the women’s singles at Melbourne Park, also won four women’s doubles titles and the mixed doubles title with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2006.

The 34-year-old Swiss returned to top class tennis as a doubles specialist two years ago in her second comeback after injury and then a ban for a positive test for cocaine, which she denied taking, forced her into retirement.

Hingis, who made the U.S. Open final last year with Flavia Pennetta but lost to Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, first played at Melbourne Park 20 years ago.

The 41-year-old Paes won the mixed double titles with Martina Navratilova, who watched the final on Rod Laver Arena and was thanked by Hingis afterwards, at Melbourne Park in 2003.

It was the first time the pair, who were seeded seventh, had played together at a grand slam.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
