Sep 10, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Jamie Murray of the United Kingdom (left) and Bruno Soares of Brazil display the championship trophy after their win against Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain in the championship match on day thirteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares swept the Spanish duo of Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 6-3 to win the U.S. Open doubles on Saturday for their second grand slam title of the year.

Murray, who lost in the Flushing Meadows final last year with Australian John Peers, and Soares, runnerup in 2013 with Austrian Alexander Peya, made sure the trophy would not slip away a second time, adding the U.S. Open to the Australian Open title they won to start the year.

Fourth-seeded Murray and Soares become the first team to win multiple slam doubles titles in a season since American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan won three in 2013.

Murray, the brother of twice Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray, became the first British man to claim the U.S. Open doubles crown since Roger Taylor in 1972, while Soares is the first Brazilian to land the title.

