Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate a game won against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic return a shot to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrate a game won against Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France return a shot to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrate a game won against Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrate after defeating Caroline Garcia (not pictured) and Kristina Mladenovic of France (not pictured) in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France congratulate Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic on their win in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic with the championship trophy after the win against Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Czech Lucie Safarova fought back from the brink of defeat to steal the U.S. Open women's doubles title, 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 over the French top seed partnership of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

The French duo served for the match in the second set, but were broken, sending the set to a tiebreak, which Mattek-Sands and Safarova won 7-5.

Mattek-Sands and Safarova carried the momentum into the third with a break to open the set and then held serve the rest of the way.

With the win, Mattek-Sands and Safarova close in on a career doubles grand slam, having hoisted trophies at the Australian and French Open last year.

(Editing by Andrew Both)