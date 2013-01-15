FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ATP chief Drewett to step down because of illness
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 15, 2013 / 3:25 AM / in 5 years

ATP chief Drewett to step down because of illness

Simon Cambers

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The head of men’s tennis, Brad Drewett, is to step down after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, the ATP said on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old Australian, who was appointed as ATP Executive Chairman and President 12 months ago, will continue in his role until a successor is found.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Executive Chairman and President of the ATP, an organization that I’ve been a part of for more than 35 years since I became a professional tennis player,” Drewett said in an ATP statement.

“I hold the ATP very close to my heart, and it’s with sadness that I make the decision to enter this transition period due to my ill health.”

In his brief time in charge, Drewett helped to convince the grand slam events to award the players more prize money and has been working actively to streamline the calendar.

Motor Neurone Disease, also down as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a group of diseases which hit the nerve cells controlling the muscles.

World number two Roger Federer, the president of the ATP Player Council, said it was “sad news for all of us at the ATP and the entire tennis community”.

“He is well liked and respected by everyone and has done a tremendous job in leading the ATP over the past 12 months, overseeing some major initiatives and a record-breaking year in 2012,” the Swiss said in a statement.

“His dedication and service to the sport over the years has been truly admirable and he has been a central figure in helping to grow the ATP product across the globe. Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

As a player, Drewett reached a career-high ranking of 34 in 1984 and was ranked in the top 20 in doubles, before moving into management with the ATP.

Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.