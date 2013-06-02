FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Breathless Errani beats Suarez Navarro to reach last eight
June 2, 2013 / 8:56 PM / 4 years ago

Breathless Errani beats Suarez Navarro to reach last eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sara Errani of Italy celebrates defeating Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Last year’s beaten finalist Sara Errani overcame breathing difficulties to beat Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 5‑7 6‑4 6‑3 and book her place in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday.

Italy’s Errani, who lost to Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros last year, took a medical timeout towards the end of the first set after doubling up in pain.

The fifth seed went on to lose that set, but swiftly recovered, to set up a last-eight meeting with fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

“I started to feel a stabbing pain when breathing,” she said pointing under her ribs.

”I knew it wasn’t muscular, but I couldn’t stand up. So I called the physio and she told me that my diaphragm was totally blocked. She tried to release it a bit and afterwards it was much better.

“It was very strange and has never happened to me. I couldn’t breathe and it also made me nervous.”

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows

