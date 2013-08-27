FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Errani serves up double-bagel to advance at U.S. Open
#Sports News
August 27, 2013 / 9:50 PM / in 4 years

Errani serves up double-bagel to advance at U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sara Errani of Italy hits a return to Olivia Rogowska of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Italy’s Sara Errani doled out a rare double-bagel win at the U.S. Open on Tuesday, thrashing Australia’s Olivia Rogowska 6-0 6-0 in under an hour.

Errani, the women’s fourth seed for the year’s final grand slam, showed no mercy against her 151st-ranked opponent, who only got into the draw as a lucky loser replacement following the withdrawal of Japan’s Ayumi Morita.

Rogowska won just 23 points in the entire match and made a whopping 38 unforced errors before Errani finished her off in just 51 minutes.

Errani, who made the semi-finals at last year’s U.S. Open and the French Open final the same season, will play her countrywoman Flavia Pennetta in the second round.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue

