#Sports News
August 21, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: U.S. Open facts and figures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Open will take place from Monday-Sept. 8 in New York. Here are some facts and figures on the fourth and final grand slam of the year:

- 2013 women’s champion: Serena Williams (U.S.)

- 2013 men’s champion: Rafa Nadal (Spain), injured not defending

- The total prize money pool for this year’s U.S. Open has been increased 11.7 percent to a record $38.3 million

- The men’s and women’s singles champions will earn $3 million, a record payout at the year’s final grand slam

- Since the inclusion of professional tennis players in 1968, Jimmy Connors (1974, 1976, 1978, 1982–1983), Pete Sampras (1990, 1993, 1995–1996, 2002), and Roger Federer (2004–2008) have won the most men’s championships, with five titles.

- Since the inclusion of the professional tennis players in 1968, Chris Evert (1975–1978) holds the record for most consecutive women’s singles titles at four and the record for most overall titles at six (1975–1978, 1980, 1982).

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Gene Cherry

