Factbox: Australian Open facts and figures

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne from Jan. 19-Feb. 1. Here are some facts and figures.

- - -

2014 women’s champion: Li Na (China), retired

2014 men’s champion: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

- -

Total prize money: A$40 million ($33 million)

Men’s and women’s singles champions will each earn A$3 million

- -

Most men’s singles titles: 6 - Roy Emerson (1961, 1963-1967)

Most men’s singles titles in professional era: 4 - Andre Agassi (1995, 2000-01, 2003), Roger Federer (2004, 2006-07, 2010), Novak Djokovic (2008, 2011-13)

- -

Most women’s singles titles: Margaret Court (11) (1960-66; 1969-71, 1973)

Most women’s singles titles in professional era: 5 - Serena Williams (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-10)