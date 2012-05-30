Federer survives hiccup to land record win

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Adrian Ungur of Romania during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Third seed Roger Federer won a record 234th grand slam match on Wednesday, fighting his way into the third round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 6-7 6-3 victory over Romanian Adrian Ungur.

The Swiss, looking to secure an unprecedented 17th grand slam title on the Paris clay, surpassed the previous professional era record he had shared with American Jimmy Connors.

Federer wasted two match points in the third-set tiebreak, which Ungur won 8-6, but the world number 91 ran out of steam in the fourth set.

Federer, who is contesting his 14th consecutive Roland Garros, will next face either France’s Nicolas Mahut or Martin Klizan of Slovakia.