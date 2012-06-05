FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer pours cold water on Del Potro fireworks
June 5, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Federer pours cold water on Del Potro fireworks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Roger Federer withstood two sets of Argentine fireworks before dousing Juan Martin del Potro’s challenge with a 3-6 6-7 6-2 6-0 6-3 win on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the French Open.

The Swiss third seed’s chances of winning a second title here appeared to be sinking fast as he drowned under a hail of winners flying off Del Potro’s racket in the opening two sets.

But the 2009 champion stayed calm to break for a 2-0 lead in the third set and from then on Del Potro’s dodgy left knee and mindset started to let him down.

The ninth seed won only eight points during a forgettable fourth set and his misery was compounded when he bowed out after a forehand clipped the net and bounced out to hand Federer victory.

Federer, looking for a record 17th grand slam crown, next faces Novak Djokovic or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in Sunday’s final.

Editing by Pritha Sarkar

