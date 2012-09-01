FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer marches on to the fourth round
#Sports News
September 1, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

Federer marches on to the fourth round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World number one Roger Federer breezed past Fernando Verdasco 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Federer peeled off 30 winners in a polished performance that disposed of the 25th-seeded Spaniard in two hours and two minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Wimbledon champion is yet to lose a set at Flushing Meadows this year.

His next assignment will be against American Mardy Fish or Frenchman Gilles Simon for a place in the quarter-finals.

Writing by Will Swanton; Editing by Steve Ginsburg

