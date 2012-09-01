Federer marches on to the fourth round

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World number one Roger Federer breezed past Fernando Verdasco 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.
Federer peeled off 30 winners in a polished performance that disposed of the 25th-seeded Spaniard in two hours and two minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The Wimbledon champion is yet to lose a set at Flushing Meadows this year.
His next assignment will be against American Mardy Fish or Frenchman Gilles Simon for a place in the quarter-finals.
