Federer breezes into Roland Garros second round

Roger Federer of Switzerland waits for a serve from Lukas Lacko of Slovakia, during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Roger Federer barely broke sweat as he eased into the second round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-4 6-2 win against unheralded Slovakian Lukas Lacko on Sunday.

The fourth seed, chasing a second Roland Garros trophy and a record-extending 18th grand slam title, produced some fine attacking tennis in an 84-minute master class.

Swiss Federer, who claimed his last grand slam title at Wimbledon in 2012, won a lot of quick points thanks to thumping backhands and whipping forehands on court Philippe Chatrier.

He will next face Portuguese Gastao Elias or Argentine Diego Sebastian Schwartzman.