FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Federer picks off Zverev to reach Melbourne semis
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 24, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 7 months ago

Federer picks off Zverev to reach Melbourne semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 24/1/17 Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Germany's Mischa Zverev.Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Four-times champion Roger Federer took apart Mischa Zverev 6-1 7-5 6-2 with a clinical display of all-court tennis to reach his 13th Australian Open semi-final in 92 minutes on Tuesday.

Chasing his 18th grand slam title, and first since 2012, the 35-year-old Federer neutered his left-handed German opponent's serve-and-volley game to set up a last-four meeting with fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Zverev had upset world number one and top seed Andy Murray in the fourth round but found Federer an altogether tougher proposition on Rod Laver Arena, losing the first set in 19 minutes before gradually finding the rhythm of the match.

The world number 50 contributed fully to an entertaining, if short, contest with his fine volleying and net play but Federer is no slouch in that department either and his 65th winner sent him into a 41st grand slam semi-final.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.