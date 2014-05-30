FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer sees off Tursunov to reach last 16 in Paris
#Sports News
May 30, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Federer sees off Tursunov to reach last 16 in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS(Reuters) - Roger Federer survived a second-set hiccup to beat Dimitry Tursunov of Russia 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 6-4 on Friday and reach the French Open fourth round. The Swiss fourth seed will meet Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in the last 16. After breaking the 31st seed in the 12th game to take the first set, Federer wasted four set points in the second before Tursunov took the tiebreak 9-7. The third set was far easier for the crowd favorite at Roland Garros but he continued to waste opportunities to break Tursunov’s serve, including seven in the fifth game of the final set. But the Swiss broke for 4-3 and won the three-hour match on his first match point with a forehand winner.

Reporting by Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond

