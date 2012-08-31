FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Relentless Ferrer cruises into third round
August 31, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

Relentless Ferrer cruises into third round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Ferrer of Spain serves to Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fourth seed David Ferrer cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday with a 6-2 6-3 7-6 victory over Dutch qualifier Igor Sijsling.

The 30-year-old Spaniard sped through the first two sets and though he was tested hard in the third, he was always in control and clinched a convincing victory in two hours, seven minutes.

Ferrer, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows a year ago, ran Sijsling ragged from the baseline as he raced to a two-sets lead in little over an hour.

World number 78 Sijsling raised his game in the third set and saved five match points but Ferrer won the tiebreak 14-12 to set up a match with former champion Lleyton Hewitt of Australia or Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.

Editing by Steve Ginsburg

