Ruthless Ferrer crushes Robredo to reach semi-finals
June 4, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 4 years

Ruthless Ferrer crushes Robredo to reach semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Ferrer of Spain serves to compatriot Tommy Robredo during their men's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. Ferrer defeated Robredo 6-2 6-1 6-1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - There was no escape this time for comeback king Tommy Robredo as he lost an all-Spanish French Open quarter-final against ruthless fourth seed David Ferrer 6-2 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old had recovered two-set deficits in all three of his previous rounds at Roland Garros but Ferrer was rock solid as he thrashed his countryman in one hour 25 minutes.

Ferrer, the second-best claycourter in Spain behind defending champion Rafa Nadal, was all over Robredo from the start, producing a near-perfect display to reach the semi-finals for the second successive year.

World number five Ferrer will face either Roger Federer or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in his first grand slam final.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows

