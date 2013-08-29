Ferrer cruises into third round at U.S. Open

David Ferrer of Spain celebrates his victory over compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Ferrer sailed into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday with a 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 6-2 win over his fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Ferrer, seeded fourth, lost the second set in a tiebreak but was otherwise untroubled as he continued his consistent run at the grand slams.

The Spaniard has made it to at least the third round in each of the last 15 grand slams.

During his streak, Ferrer has reached five semi-finals, including last year’s U.S. Open, and one final, at this season’s French Open.