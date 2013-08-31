FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrer through to last 16 after beating Kukushkin
August 31, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Ferrer through to last 16 after beating Kukushkin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Ferrer of Spain lunges to make a shot at the net against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Spain’s David Ferrer became the first man to reach the round of 16 at this year’s U.S. Open when he defeated Kazakhstan qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday.

Ferrer, seeded fourth after reaching the French Open final in June, dropped a set for the second match in a row but was otherwise untroubled in his 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory.

Kukushkin matched his best performance at a grand slam by reaching the third round but contributed to his own downfall by committing 66 unforced errors, almost twice as many as Ferrer.

The Spaniard was a semi-finalist at the U.S. Open in 2007 and again last year. His next opponent will be either Janko Tipsarevic or Jack Sock.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by gene Cherry

