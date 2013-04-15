FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Open prize money gets four million dollar boost
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 15, 2013 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

French Open prize money gets four million dollar boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A ball boy holds tennis balls during an exhibition match ahead of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 24, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Open’s total prize money for 2013 has been increased by more than three million euros to 22 million euros ($28.77 million), organizers said on Monday.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each earn 1.5 million euros, up 250,000 euros from last year.

Organizers added that the move was part of plans to boost the total prize money by a further 10 million euros to 32 million euros by 2016.

In comparison, US Open prize money will reach $33.6 million this year and rise to $50 million by 2017, while Wimbledon prize money was more than 16 million pounds ($24.61 million) in 2012.

This year’s Australian Open prize money was A$30 million ($31.31 million).

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.