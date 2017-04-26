FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
French Open organizers boost prize money by 12 percent
Politics
TOTAL ECLIPSE
MARKETS
April 26, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 4 months ago

French Open organizers boost prize money by 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 7/6/15 General view of the Men's Singles trophies Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

PARIS (Reuters) - French Open organizers have increased the grand slam tournament's prize money by 12 percent to 36 million euros ($39.25 million) while narrowing the gap between the earnings of the winners and the first-round losers.

The winners will pocket 2.1 million euros each, a 100,000-euro increase from 2016, with first-round losers earning 35,000 euros, tournament director Guy Forget told a news conference on Wednesday.

Serbian Novak Djokovic won the men's title while Spaniard Garbine Muguruza claimed the women's title last year.

The 2017 French Open runs from May 28-June 11.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

