Djokovic bid for missing grand slam gathers pace vs Cilic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles match against Jeremy Chardy of France at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Second seed Novak Djokovic tackles Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the third round of the French Open on Friday as his attempt to win the only grand slam title to elude him gathers pace.

The Serbian has yet to drop a set in his two matches at Roland Garros and is expected to ease past the 25th seed, who has dropped only one so far, in the second match on court Suzanne Lenglen.

Roger Federer, the No.4 seed, plays Dmitry Tursunov of Russia, seeded 31, in the second match on the Philippe Chatrier show court.

They will follow the meeting between third seed Agnieszka Radwanska and unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia. Radwanska is the highest remaining seed in the women’s draw following the exits of champion Serena Williams and Li Na.

Last year’s losing women’s finalist, Maria Sharapova, follows Federer on court to play unseeded Paula Ormaechea of Argentina, while another unseeded woman gaining a lot of attention, 18-year-old American Taylor Townsend, plays claycourt specialist Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the second match on court one.