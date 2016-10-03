Spectators shelter themselves from the rain with umbrellas during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

PARIS The re-development of Roland Garros, home to the French Open, was set to resume after France’s highest court on Monday canceled the suspension of the extension works ordered by a lower court earlier this year.

The French Council of State said in a ruling that the Paris administrative court’s decision to suspend the works in March had no legal basis.

The planned extension of the site has been put on hold several times by environmental activists looking to protect the neighboring Auteuil greenhouses.

“The FFT sees its arguments comforted by France’s highest jurisdiction and once again obtains confirmation of the legal solidity of its project,” the French tennis federation said in a statement.

Part of the extension project is to give Roland Garros a covered court.

While the three other grand slams - Wimbledon and the U.S. and Australian Opens - have at least one showcourt with a roof, there is no hope of a covering appearing at Roland Garros before 2020.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)