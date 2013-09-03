Gasquet blunts Raonic serve to reach quarter-finals

Milos Raonic of Canada (R) congratulates Richard Gasquet of France after Gasquet's win at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Frenchman Richard Gasquet saved a match point and survived a barrage of heavy shots from Canada’s Milos Raonic before booking a spot in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Raonic thumped 39 aces past Gasquet but the eighth seed waited for his opportunities, winning 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(9) 7-5 after an exhausting slugfest that lasted four hours and 40 minutes.

Raonic also hit a staggering total of 102 winners but paid the price for coughing up unforced errors, more than twice as many as Gasquet.

”I had to stay patient,“ said Gasquet. ”I took a lot of aces today.

“I got lucky in the fourth set tiebreaker when I saved a match point, then I played an incredible fifth set.”

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been a consistent performer on the professional circuit since 2002 but this was just the second time he made it to a grand slam quarter-final.

The only other occasion was when he made the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2007.

His opponent in the next round is Spanish fourth seed David Ferrer, who advanced after a hard-fought 7-6(2) 3-6 7-5 7-6(3) win over Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic.

For Raonic, a 22-year-old moving quickly up the rankings, it was a bitter loss as he was on the verge of becoming the first Canadian man to reach the singles quarter-finals of a grand slam since Mike Belkin at the Australian Open in 1968.

“He played better down the stretch than I did. I think that was pretty clear,” Raonic said.

”He created a lot more opportunities. I struggled a lot more on my service games.

“I think that’s pretty much what it came down to. Playing that way in the end, it only matters who wins that last point.”