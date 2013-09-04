FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gasquet upsets Ferrer to reach U.S. Open semi-finals
September 4, 2013 / 9:47 PM / in 4 years

Gasquet upsets Ferrer to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

Will Swanton

1 Min Read

Richard Gasquet of France celebrates a point against David Ferrer of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Frenchman Richard Gasquet reached his first grand slam semi-final in six years with a 6-3 6-1 4-6 2-6 6-3 upset win over Spain’s David Ferrer at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Playing in just the second grand slam quarter-final of his career, eighth-seeded Gasquet used his trademark backhand to near perfection as he closed out fourth-seed Ferrer in three hours and 23 minutes at Flushing Meadows.

“I thought he was a little bit nervous in the wind, so I played on that,” said Gasquet. “I was a little bit tired but the last game was amazing for me. It’s wonderful for me to be in the semis. It means a lot.”

Gasquet will play either second-seed Rafa Nadal or 19th-seeded Tommy Robredo, both of Spain, for a place in Monday’s final.

Editing by Frank Pingue

