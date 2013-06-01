FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veteran Haas outlasts marathon man Isner to win five-setter
#Sports News
June 1, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Veteran Haas outlasts marathon man Isner to win five-setter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tommy Haas of Germany hits a return to John Isner of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - German veteran Tommy Haas passed up 12 match points and gave away a two-set lead but still outlasted marathon man John Isner 7-5 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-7 (10) 10-8 in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Haas, the oldest man left in the draw at 35, looked down and out after missing countless opportunities to close out the match in the fourth set but somehow mustered the energy from his ageing limbs to finish off his opponent.

Isner, who played in the longest match in professional tennis at Wimbledon in 2010, had come through another epic five-set battle against Ryan Harrison two days ago.

The big-serving American was barely able to move as Haas served out to win in four hours 37 minutes.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
