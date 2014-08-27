FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halep beats heat, Cepelova to advance at U.S. Open
August 27, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Halep beats heat, Cepelova to advance at U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Simona Halep (ROU) returns a shot to Jana Cepelova (SVK) on Armstrong Stadium on day three of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania beat the heat by hurrying past Jana Cepelova of Slovakia 6-2 6-1 to reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Halep, who battled back to beat U.S. college champion Danielle Collins in the opening round after losing a first-set tiebreaker, wasted little time as temperatures soared on a hazy day in Flushing Meadows.

“I started a little bit too slow, but then I started to be more aggressive and hit the ball,” said world number two Halep. “I feel great now that I could win so fast today because it’s so hot outside.”

Halep, the French Open runner-up, will next meet either Shahar Peer of Israel or Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue

