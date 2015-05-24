FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halep huffs and puffs into French Open second round
May 24, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Halep huffs and puffs into French Open second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Simona Halep of Romania plays a shot to Evgeniya Rodina of Russia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Last year’s runner-up Simona Halep huffed and puffed past Russian Evgeniya Rodina as the French Open began on Sunday, the Romanian reaching the second round 7-5 6-4.

The third seed was never really threatened but let her guard down too many times for comfort against a willing opponent on a sun-drenched court Philippe Chatrier.

Halep, the top name in action in the women’s draw on day one, broke twice to open a 4-1 lead, only for Rodina to hit back and level at 5-5.

The Russian let another service game slip from her hands with a double fault and Halep clinched the set with a drop shot.

She broke decisively in the ninth game of the second set and wrapped it up with an ace.

“I was a little bit stressed today because it is never easy to start such a tournament,” Halep, who lost to Russian Maria Sharapova in last year’s final, told a courtside interviewer.

She will next face either Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni or American Lauren Davis.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman

