Serena Williams repeats as U.S. Open champion
September 8, 2013 / 12:28 AM / 4 years ago

Serena Williams repeats as U.S. Open champion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serena Williams repeated as U.S. Open women’s champion by holding off a battling Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 7-5 6-7(6) 6-1 in a windblown final in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Williams bounded in a series of jumping jack leaps after Azarenka’s backhand sailed long on the second match point of the thrilling, two-hour 45-minute final.

In winning the title rematch against second-seeded Azarenka, world number one Williams claimed her fifth U.S. Open crown and 17th career grand slam singles title.

The big-hitting American, who turns 32 later this month, became the oldest U.S. Open women’s winner since tennis turned professional 45 years ago, eclipsing Australian Margaret Court, who was 31 years and 55 days when she won the title in 1973.

Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry

