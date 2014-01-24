FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italians Errani and Vinci retain Australian Open title
January 24, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Italians Errani and Vinci retain Australian Open title

Simon Cambers

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Top seeds Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy produced a great escape on Friday as they beat Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 6-4 3-6 7-5 to retain the Australian Open women’s doubles title.

The Russian third seeds led 5-2 in the decider before Errani and Vinci roared back to clinch their fourth grand slam title and retain their world number one ranking.

Victory for Makarova and Vesnina would have lifted them to top spot and when they broke twice to lead 5-2 in the final set, they looked set for the title.

But the Italians stayed strong and won five straight games, clinching victory on their second match point when Vinci fired a forehand return winner down the line.

