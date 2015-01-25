Sweet revenge for Murray as old guard hold firm

Andy Murray of Britain stretches to hit a return to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Dressed in black and oozing menace, Andy Murray extracted sweet revenge by felling Wimbledon nemesis Grigor Dimitrov in a late-night thriller as the old guard stood firm to march into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

Former champions Rafa Nadal and Maria Sharapova sailed into the last eight but will share the limelight with Murray’s next opponent Nick Kyrgios, a local gatecrasher who roared to a famous five-set victory over Roger Federer-slayer Andreas Seppi.

Dimitrov ended Murray’s title defense at his home grand slam last season and the Rod Laver Arena crackled with tension as the pair slugged out a midnight classic.

Murray won 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 7-5 and Dimitrov destroyed his racquet in disgust after blowing a 5-2 lead in the fourth set to allow the Briton to serve for the match.

The ending was cruel for Dimitrov but well-earned for Murray, as the Scot punched a cross-court forehand into the tape on match point, with the ball dropping over to send the Bulgarian out.

“I think I got quite lucky at the end, a few net cords went my way, that was the difference really,” the Scot told reporters. “The momentum was switching both ways all the time.”

Boasting a perfect 10-0 record over Australians, Murray will battle the home crowd as well as Kyrgios when the pair clash in two days’ time.

Third seed Nadal continued his brilliant comeback from a 2014 season ravaged by injury and illness, drawing the sting from big-serving South African Kevin Anderson in a hard-fought first set before crushing him 7-5 6-1 6-4.

From writing himself off as a contender before the tournament, the Spaniard now faces Tomas Berdych for a place in the semi-finals, a man he has mastered in their last 18 matches.

“I am one of the eight. That’s the most important thing,” said Nadal.

“It would be very arrogant if I say I‘m not at a very high percentage... I probably played my best match of the year.”

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa to win their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sharapova needed scarcely more than an hour to beat U.S. Open semi-finalist Peng Shuai.

The Russian’s 6-3 6-0 romp set up a showdown with Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, a 6-1 5-7 6-2 winner over Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Twenty-year-old Bouchard, long dubbed ‘the next Sharapova’, was overhauled by the Russian in three sets at the French Open semi-finals.

Maria Sharapova of Russia blows a kiss after defeating Peng Shuai of China to win their women's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

PEP TALK

Canada’s first grand slam finalist Bouchard was the first into the last eight, giving herself a pep talk during a toilet break after suffering a mid-match meltdown.

“I gave myself a good long hard look in the mirror and I said, ‘Genie, this is unacceptable’ and I really kind of kicked myself in the butt a little bit,” said Bouchard.

With the refurbished Margaret Court Arena promoted to the second showcourt, cheap ticket-holders have been given the run of Hisense Arena and the natives were restless as Kyrgios blew a 4-1 lead in the final set of his nerve-jangling 5-7 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 8-6 win.

The moment of victory was delayed by a desperate line-call challenge by Seppi, but when finally confirmed, Kyrgios slumped to the ground in joyous exhaustion as most of the 10,000-strong crowd started early celebrations for Monday’s “Australia Day” holiday.

The party might have been wilder but for seventh seed Berdych, who subjected local hope Bernard Tomic to a 6-2 7-6(3) 6-2 thrashing.

It was a banner day for Russia, however, with feisty left-hander Ekaterina Makarova booking her third Melbourne Park quarter-final in four years with a 6-3 6-2 thrashing of German Julia Goerges.

The much-improved 26-year-old should provide third seed Simona Halep with her first real test, the Romanian having enjoyed a worry-free 6-4 6-2 win over Belgian Yanina Wickmayer.