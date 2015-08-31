Nishikori, Ivanovic out as U.S. Open starts with upsets

Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after losing a point to Benoit Paire of France during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar Picture Supplied by Action Images

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kei Nishikori was back in the U.S. Open spotlight on Monday but for all the wrong reasons as last year’s runner-up headlined a day of first-round upsets at Flushing Meadows.

Fourth seed Nishikori, who last year became the first Asian man to reach a grand slam final, found defeat hard to swallow after squandering two match points in the 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4 loss to Frenchman Benoit Paire.

The 25-year-old Japanese had plenty of company at the exit following a string of opening-day upsets that included Serbian seventh seed and former world number one Ana Ivanovic, eighth seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova and 10th-seed Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain.

A hot, muggy day that attracted a record first session crowd of over 37,000 got off to an ominous start when 50th-ranked Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova dispatched Ivanovic 6-3 3-6 6-3 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Anna Tatishvili gave the home fans a reason to get excited as the 121st-ranked American qualifier destroyed Pliskova 6-2 6-1 while Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin kept the upsets trending with 2-6 7-5 6-3 victory over Jelena Jankovic, the 21st seed and 2008 U.S. Open runner-up.

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Ana Ivanovic of Serbia treats a blister while playing Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia on day one of the 2015 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

It was Nishikori, however, who generated the opening day buzz as his hopes of making another magical U.S. Open run came to a quick end.

Marin Cilic, who beat Nishikori in last year’s final, had no opening day hiccups as the ninth-seeded Croat began defense of his title with a 6-3 7-6(3) 7-6(3) win over Argentine qualifier Guido Pella.

Recovering from a wobbly first set Nishikori had looked ready to survive the opening test taking a 6-4 lead in the fourth set tiebreak.

But the 41st-ranked Paire would fight off two match points then take the tiebreak and carry the momentum into the fifth set where he recorded the decisive break to go up 3-2 before finishing off Nishikori with a booming ace.

“It’s always very sad to lose in the first round, but I think he was playing good tennis,” said Nishikori. “I don’t think I played badly. Didn’t play great, but still, it’s never easy first match.”

Venus Williams, a two-time U.S. Open champion, scrapped to a center court 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 win over Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig hours before sister and world number one Serena launches her bid to complete a calendar year sweep of the grand slams against Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko.